Cops Bust Suspected Crack Dealer In Webster: Police

Christopher Cedeno, 36, of Putnam, Connecticut, is charged with unlicensed operation and distribution of a Class B substance, Webster police said.

A Webster police detective saw Cedeno take part in a suspected drug deal on Friday, April 14, on Granite Street, authorities said. Officers pulled him over in a CVS parking lot on East Main Street and arrested him when he didn't have a driver's license valid in Massachusetts.

As officers booked Cedeno into jail, they found 25 individually wrapped crack rocks and $2,000 in cash that police believed were drug-dealing profits, authorities said.

Cedeno was arraigned on Tuesday.

