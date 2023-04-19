Mostly Cloudy 53°

Cops Bust Suspected Crack Dealer In Webster: Police

Police in Western Massachusetts arrested a man they say was selling crack after seeing a suspected drug deal go down. 

Christopher Cedeno
Christopher Cedeno Photo Credit: Webster Police Department
Josh Lanier
Christopher Cedeno, 36, of Putnam, Connecticut, is charged with unlicensed operation and distribution of a Class B substance, Webster police said. 

A Webster police detective saw Cedeno take part in a suspected drug deal on Friday, April 14, on Granite Street, authorities said. Officers pulled him over in a CVS parking lot on East Main Street and arrested him when he didn't have a driver's license valid in Massachusetts. 

As officers booked Cedeno into jail, they found 25 individually wrapped crack rocks and $2,000 in cash that police believed were drug-dealing profits, authorities said. 

Cedeno was arraigned on Tuesday. 

