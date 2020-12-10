Two New Dog Parks Under Construction - 10 Area Bark Parks Total

Ground will soon be broken on one what will be one of the area’s only dog parks.

And another dog park in Western Mass is on track to open this season.

A 25,000-square-foot dog park is being built inside Lemansky Park in Auburn in the space where the skate park resides. The skate park is being relocated.

Shovels are expected to hit the dirt and start construction on Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to the town. On this day, the skate park will be closed until the new one is built and reopened sometime in the spring.

Auburn's dog park will become one of just 10 parks on this side of the Boston metro. There are currently 8 official dog parks in Western and Central Massachusetts - though there are many other hiking trails and conservation areas that act as unofficial pup parks.

Amherst is building a dog park as well and it may be ready this fall.

First proposed in 2017, the Auburn dog park is possible due to donations including $225.000 from the Stanton Foundation and fundraising by the Aubrun Fur Friends, Auburn officials said.

Among the new Auburn dog park’s features will be separate fenced-in areas for small and large dogs, shaded areas, benches, and a double-gated entrance to make transitions in and out of the park easier on pets and people.

Construction of the dog park is expected to finish up in the summer.

Until the dog parks in Auburn and Amherst are ready, here are the official dog parks of Western and Central Massachusets:

Westfield Dog Park

Holyoke Dog Park

Dufrense Park, Granby

Paws Park, Greenfield

Tuft’s Farm Field, Grafton

Butler Farm Dog Park, Milbury

Fitchburg Dog Park

Ayer Dog Park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.