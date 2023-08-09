Anti-Semitic Notes Left In Bags Of Rice At West Brookfield Homes: Police

The West Brookfield Police Department posted about the incidents on Facebook and said they are investigating their origins, but they believe they have a suspect in the case. They did not disclose what the flyers in the bag said.

On August 8, 2023, we received reports from individuals within our community who received zip lock bags containing rice and offensive content. We understand that such actions can be deeply distressing and cause concerns among residents. While the content may be protected by free speech laws, we recognize the impact it can have on those affected.We want to assure the community that we take this incident seriously. Our officers are available to provide support and address any concerns residents may have. We encourage community members to reach out to us if they encounter similar incidents or have information that could aid in our understanding of the situation.

West Brookfield investigators spoke with the Anti-Defamation League, who believe the Goyim Defense League, a national neo-Nazi extremist group, is behind leaving the hate messages.

Though, West Brookfield police did not point the blame at any particular group or individual.

Similar instances of rice-filled bags with hate-filled fliers inside have been left at homes across the country, though it's unclear if this is a larger organized effort or like-minded copycats. The rice is most likely used to weigh down the bag to keep it from blowing away, most speculate.

Jewish people in Connecticut, New Jersey, California, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and several other states have been the target of such harassment.

Dozens of people from across the country have shared the hate-filled messages they received on social media.

