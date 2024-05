The Quic Pic ticket was sold at Lowe’s Variety and Meat Shop at 255 W. Main St. in Northborough for the Saturday, May 4, drawing. The winning numbers were 4-11-15-26-30-40.

The winner's name has not been released. It's unclear if they have attempted to collect their prize yet. They have a year to pick up their check.

The store will receive a bonus for the sale.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 7,059,052.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.