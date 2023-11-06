A Few Clouds 53°

29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Worcester, Police Asking For Info

A 29-year-old man was shot dead in Worcester over the weekend, and investigators are asking the public for information. 

Khier Casino
The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 5 near Grand Street at around 1:18 a.m., Worcester police said. Police arrived to find a man bleeding from a bullet wound. 

Police have not released the man's name. 

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died from his inquiries, police said.

Police have not released any information on a suspect and said the shooting is still under investigation.

Worcester detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

