29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In Worcester, Police Asking For Info

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 5 near Grand Street at around 1:18 a.m., Worcester police said. Police arrived to find a man bleeding from a bullet wound.

Police have not released the man's name.

Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where he died from his inquiries, police said.

Police have not released any information on a suspect and said the shooting is still under investigation.

Worcester detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

