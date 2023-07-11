2 Men Destroy Popeyes Over Missing Jalapenos; Worcester Police Ask For Help

The two men came to the drive-through of the 622 Park Ave fast-food restaurant on April 29, but they became angry after they learned their chicken sandwich did not have the jalapenos they'd ordered, reports said. The men began arguing with employees before rushing into the restaurant.

They threw food at workers, trashed equipment, and broke a window with a rock, police said. Then they ran away.

The men drove a gold Ford SUV with out-of-state plates, though it could have been a rental car.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the two men or the incident to contact Worcester police at (508) 799-8651.

