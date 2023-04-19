18-Year-Old Charged With Double Stabbing At Clark University In Worcester: Police

Worcester Police responded for a report of a double stabbing inside the Kneller Athletic Complex at Clark University just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the department said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

Officers later determined that the stabbing happened after a fight broke out during a basketball game and identified 18-year-old Knowledge Bethea as the suspect.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of armed assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. There is no indication that Bethea, or the victims, are Clark students, police added. Bethea will be arraigned in court.

