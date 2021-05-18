Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UMass Amherst Professor ID'd As Woman Who Hit Baby Stroller While Allegedly Driving Drunk

Kathy Reakes
Tammy Haut-Donahue
Tammy Haut-Donahue Photo Credit: UMass Amherst

The driver of a vehicle who was charged with Operating Under the Influence after hitting a baby stroller has been identified as a UMass Amherst professor.

Tammy Haut-Donahue, age 43, of Amherst, was arraigned and released on her own recognizance on Tuesday, May 18, for driving under the influence and allegedly hitting a baby stroller with her car in Hadley on Monday, May 17.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Monday, when Hadley Police said Haut-Donahue, driving a black BMW struck a baby stroller in the Mountain Farms parking lots in Hadley.

The 17-month-old baby in the stroller at the time was not injured as a result of the collision, police said.

Haut-Donahue is a research professor in biomedical engineering at the university. 

