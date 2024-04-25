Light Rain 41°

Paul Newton-Irelan Accused Of Driving Minor For Sex: Feds

A 50-year-old Berkshire County man is accused of driving a minor to have sex, authorities said. 

Handcuffs

Handcuffs

 Photo Credit: Canva/blueshot
Josh Lanier
Paul Newton-Irelan is charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. 

Newton-Irelan allegedly drove the minor to New York and Massachusetts on Nov. 26, 2023, as part of a scheme for sex, authorities said. He told police he thought the girl was 18, but she was 11 years old, reports said. 

According to federal sentencing guidelines, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted followed by five years probation. 

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

