Paul Newton-Irelan is charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Newton-Irelan allegedly drove the minor to New York and Massachusetts on Nov. 26, 2023, as part of a scheme for sex, authorities said. He told police he thought the girl was 18, but she was 11 years old, reports said.

According to federal sentencing guidelines, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted followed by five years probation.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

