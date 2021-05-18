Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Body Of Missing Western Mass Man Found In River, Police Say
Police & Fire

Western Mass Woman Driving Drunk Charged After BMW Hits Baby Stroller, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Western Mass woman was arrested for OUI after hitting a baby stroller in a parking lot.
A Western Mass woman is facing Operating Under the Influence charges after allegedly hitting a baby stroller with an infant in the seat in a parking lot.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Monday, May 17, authorities said.

A 911 call was made reporting a woman who appeared impaired driving a black BMW struck a baby stroller in the Mountain Farms parking lots in Hadley, the Hadley PD said.

The 17-month-old baby in the stroller at the time was not injured as a result of the collision, police said.

Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Tammy Haut-Donahue, 43, of Amherst, was placed under arrest for OUI of Alcohol.

She will be arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday, May 18. 

