The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Police & Fire

Western Mass Man Waving Gun Nabbed With Drugs, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Carlos Maldonado
Carlos Maldonado Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly being caught with a high-capacity firearm and multiple illegal drugs.

Hampden County resident Carlos Maldonado, age 32, of Chicopee, was arrested on Tuesday, July 6, after Springfield officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Street and Federal Street at approximately 1 p.m. for a firearm call, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

According to Walsh, Maldonado was waving a gun while trying to get into a building located on Armory Street.

Once on the scene, police located and identified Maldonado inside of an apartment as the suspect waving the firearm. 

Officers and detectives then searched the apartment where they located a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazines, as well as 47 grams of cocaine, and 932 bags of heroin, Walsh said.

The drugs and the gun.

Springfield Police Department

Maldonado was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime
  • Carrying a firearm without a license – subsequent offense
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm
  • Three counts of possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device 
  • Heroin trafficking 
  • Cocaine trafficking 
  • Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon 
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

