Western Mass Man Accused Of 'Viciously' Stabbing Man In Unprovoked Attack

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly repeatedly viciously stabbing another man in an alleged unprovoked attack.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 2, when the Holyoke Police Department responded to the area of Ivy Avenue and Dwight Street for the report of a stabbing.

As officers arrived on the scene Holyoke Dispatch reported the suspect, later identified as Alfredo Rivera of Holyoke, had fled from the area, said Capt. Matt Moriarty.

Officer Matthew Goulding and Officer John McCoy were first on the scene; they immediately found the victim, a 61-year-old Hispanic male, bleeding profusely from his upper body and began medical care.

Holyoke residents were applying first aid measures prior to the arrival of officers. The victim had been viciously stabbed multiple times in the chest area, Moriarty said.

The victim, a clinician, told officers his client is violent and “..he is too dangerous, he tried to kill a cop…be careful."

Officer John Wagner gather information from witnesses about the suspect and his location. The victim said Rivera, age 50, had “jumped” into the rear of his vehicle and said, “Are you ready to die?”

Rivera immediately attacked the victim with a knife, plunging the knife multiple times into the victim’s upper body, Moriarty said.

The victim was transported to Bay State Medical, as of late Friday night the victim is in stable condition, he added.

Rivera barricaded himself in his apartment on Ivy Avenue area residents were moved to safe areas due to the violent actions of Rivera.

An officer used a cruiser’s loudspeaker system to communicate with Rivera to no avail. Rivera refused all attempts to communicate with Sgt. Daniel Reardon.

As the officers made entry, Rivera rushed the officers with two knives over his head. Less lethal force was immediately used against Rivera and he was knocked to the floor. Rivera began to stab himself multiple times.

Officers disarmed the knives from Rivera to stop him from stabbing himself. Once secured, officers applied a tourniquet to Rivera for a self-inflicted wound.

Rivera was transported to the hospital. Several officers were exposed to Rivera’s blood during the violent encounter.

Residents were allowed back into their homes and told Rivera was in custody.

In 2007 Rivera was arrested and prosecuted for the attempted murder of Holyoke Police Officer Wilfredo Guzman.

Guzman survived the ambush, Rivera wielding a machete, struck Guzman in the face while sitting in the officer's patrol vehicle. Rivera has a violent history dating back to 1990, Moriarty said.

He was charged with:

Attempted murder

A&B dangerous weapon-serious bodily injury

Four counts of armed assault to murder

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

