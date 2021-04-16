Trio Nabbed With 375 Bags Of Heroin, Brass Knuckles In Western Mass Traffic Stop

Three men were apprehended for allegedly possessing more than 375 bags of heroin, other drugs, and brass knuckles following a traffic stop in Western Mass.

The men were arrested around 2:46 a.m., Wednesday, April 14 after being pulled over on King Street by Northampton Police for speeding, the department said.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle had a suspended license.

A search revealed the three occupants of the vehicle were in possession of more than 375 bags of heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and brass knuckles, police said.

All three occupants were arrested for possession with intent to distribute a class A substance as well as several other charges for the operator of the vehicle.

Police did not release the names of the three men.

