Teen Trio Nabbed After 18-Year-Old Shot In Pittsfield

Three teenagers were apprehended following a shooting in Western Massachusetts that sent an 18-year-old to the hospital.

Officers in Berkshire County responded to a report of a shooting on Brierwood Lane in Pittsfield at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Pittsfield Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 17.

More than a dozen shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

Investigators found that an 18-year-old Pittsfield man had been shot multiple times, authorities reported.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries and is still recovering as of the announcement on Tuesday.

Investigators arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting.

On Tuesday, May 10, a 16-year-old Pittsfield boy was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded .32 caliber handgun, police said.

In addition to the warrant in connection with the shooting, he was also charged with other firearm offenses due to the discovery of the weapon, police said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Keyondre Taft, of Pittsfield, on a warrant connected to the shooting on Thursday, May 12, the police department reported.

A 17-year-old Pittsfield boy was arrested in connection with the shooting on Monday, May 16, police said.

Authorities are pursuing additional suspects who they believe were involved in the shooting, according to the report.

Police asked those with information on gun violence or the illegal possession of firearms in the community to call the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9700.

