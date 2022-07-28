Single-Vehicle Crash Significantly Damages Building In Pittsfield

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in western Massachusetts, causing extensive damage.

Authorities in Berkshire County responded to a report that a vehicle crashed into a building located at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

The building that was struck was the former location of Johnny’s Beach Club, authorities said.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

