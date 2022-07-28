Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Sites

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: MASS LOTTERY: Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion Day Before Drawing
Police & Fire

Single-Vehicle Crash Significantly Damages Building In Pittsfield

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Wahconah Street in Pittsfield
Wahconah Street in Pittsfield Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in western Massachusetts, causing extensive damage.

Authorities in Berkshire County responded to a report that a vehicle crashed into a building located at 87 Wahconah St. in Pittsfield at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

The building that was struck was the former location of Johnny’s Beach Club, authorities said.

Police said the two occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.