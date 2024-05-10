Nicholas Lighten, 35, of Dalton, faces 10 major felonies from the alleged violent attack, the Berkshire County District Attorney said. He is being held without bond pending a dangerousness hearing. If he is given bail, it will be set at $500,000, the prosecutor said.

Police were sent to Lighten's home at 43 Housatonic Street in Dalton on Thursday after his alleged victim drove himself to Berkshire Medical Center and explained that he had been kidnapped, taken to the basement of Lighten's home, and shot in the upper thigh as Lighten tried to tie him up, authorities said.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital. Police did not say how he escaped.

Investigators do not believe there is any further danger to the community. The district attorney's office did not speculate on the relationship between Lighten and the other man.

Lighten is charged with:

Armed-firearm kidnapping

Armed assault to murder

Carrying dangerous weapon (brass knuckles)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Firearm discharge within 500 feet of a building

Firearm violation with a prior violent drug crime

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a firearm in felony — subsequent offense

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a Class B drug

Lighten will return to court on Wednesday, May 15, for a dangerous hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.