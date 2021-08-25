Scammers Spoofing Massachusetts State Police Number

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents to be careful about scammers spoofing state police phone numbers.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the department tweeted about the calls, telling residents the calls were fraudulent.

The tweet. Massachusetts State Police

A state police spokesman said this type of thing pops up everything three or four months and they are always warning residents not to respond to the callers or give out personal information.

"Our phone numbers come up as blocked when we call a resident," the spokesperson said.

The department realized they had been "spoofed" again when they started receiving calls from residents in response to the calls.

The most important message: "Never give out private information."

