2 $100K Lottery Tickets Sold At Same Pittsfield Convenience Store On Same Day

It was a very lucky day at one convenience store in Western Mass on Monday, April 29, when they sold two $100,000 winning lottery tickets. 

Jake's Variety store at 93 West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The winning tickets were bought at Jake's Variety store at 93 West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield. Both tickets correctly guessed all five numbers in the "Mass Cash" drawing. Those were 2, 6, 13, 24, and 26. 

The names of the winners were not released. Jake's Variety will receive a $1,000 bonus for each winning ticket. 

The winners were among 788 people who collected $650 or more from the Massachusetts State Lottery on Monday. 

Click here to see a list of the winners and where they bought the tickets. 

