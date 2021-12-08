Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Announce New Sobriety Checkpoint In Massachusetts

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police announced a new sobriety checkpoint will be implemented this week.
According to an announcement on Dec. 7, the checkpoint will be implemented in Middlesex County from Friday, Dec. 10 to Saturday, Dec. 11.

State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said the goal of the checkpoint is to strengthen the public's awareness of the need to detect and remove intoxicated motorists from the roadway.

Police previously announced another sobriety checkpoint will be implemented in Worcester County from Saturday to Sunday.

