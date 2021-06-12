Contact Us
Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Tolland Daily Voice serves Bolton, Coventry, Ellington, Hebron, Mansfield, Somers, Stafford, Tolland & Vernon

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • New Haven
    serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
  • Middlesex
    serves Clinton, Cromwell, East Haddam, East Hampton, Old Saybrook & Portland
  • New London
    serves Colchester, East Lyme, Griswold, Groton, Ledyard, Montville, Stonington & Waterford
  • Windham
    serves Brooklyn, Killingly, Plainfield, Putnam, Thompson, Windham & Woodstock
Breaking News: COVID-19: Four More NY Residents Identified As Being Infected With Omicron Variant
Police & Fire

New Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Region

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police announced that a new sobriety checkpoint is set to be implemented this week.
Massachusetts State Police announced that a new sobriety checkpoint is set to be implemented this week. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police announced that a new sobriety checkpoint is set to be implemented this week.

State troopers will implement the sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County from Saturday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 12, according to an announcement from State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason on Monday, Dec. 6.

Mason said the goal of the checkpoint is to educate motorists about the need to detect and remove drivers who are intoxicated from roadways.

The checkpoint will take place at varied hours and police said "selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.