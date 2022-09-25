Pittsfield Police Department Issues Alert About Missing 16-Year-Old Boy

Police in Western Massachusetts asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Markis Williams was reported missing, the Pittsfield Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 24.

He is described as being about 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, sneakers, and a backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Markis' whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

