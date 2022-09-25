Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Pittsfield Police Department Issues Alert About Missing 16-Year-Old Boy

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Markis Williams
Markis Williams Photo Credit: Facebook/Pittsfield Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Markis Williams was reported missing, the Pittsfield Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 24.

He is described as being about 5-foot-5 and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said. 

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, sneakers, and a backpack.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Markis' whereabouts to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.