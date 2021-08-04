Massachusetts State Police Investigating Double-Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

Police are investigating after two drivers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Massachusetts.

Troopers in Worcester County responded to the crash on Route 2 in Phillipston at about 11 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State Police had received reports shortly before 11 p.m. about a driver going west on the eastbound side of Route 2. Authorities then received reports about a head-on crash on the eastbound side west of Exit 79 in Phillipston.

Police said the crash involved a 2014 Chevy Sonic and a 2018 Ford Escape. Authorities said the Ford left the roadway and went over the guardrail and down an embankment, hitting a tree before it became engulfed in flames.

Police said the 24-year-old Athol woman who was driving the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old Westford man who was driving the Ford was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

