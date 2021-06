Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly were involved in a shoplifting incident in Hampshire County.

The incident took place around 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at a local package store in Southampton, police said.

The men left the area in a dark blue compact sedan.

Know this vehicle? Southampton Police Department

Please contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120 with any information.

Your call may remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.