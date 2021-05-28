Know Him? Man Wanted For Thefts From Western Mass Businesses

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Western Massachusetts for a man wanted after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses.

The West Springfield Police Department released a photo of a suspect who allegedly targeted at least two businesses off Riverdale Street in West Springfield.

Police said that when he was confronted by loss prevention officers while leaving the store with stolen items, the suspect threatened to punch the officer in the face before taking off on a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or thefts has been asked to contact Det. Michael Kennedy at the West Springfield Police Department by calling (413) 263-3210 at extension 229.

One can also text a tip to 274637 and start the message with SOLVE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.