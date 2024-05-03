Brian Hohman, 60, of Sandisfield, pleaded guilty in January to one charge of possession of child pornography and one charge of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, May 2.

Hohman was arrested in September 2023 after police found a laptop at his home with more than 300 images and two videos featuring children being abused, authorities said. They also found two cell phones and a SIM card with more of those images.

Hohman is a level-three sex offender after being convicted twice before for raping and assaulting children, records show.

He was first convicted of rape, indecent assault on a child older than 14 in 1993, and again in 2007 for indecent assault on someone 14 or older.

