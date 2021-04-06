Alert Issued For 15-Year-Old Who's Gone Missing In Western Mass

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing in Western Massachusetts and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Jeziah Adorno ran away from her home in Chicopee and was last seen in the area of Pearl Street in Springfield, Chicopee Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, and black UGG boots.

She has been in contact with her mother, police said.

She is considered a runaway and we are seeking assistance for Jeziah to be reunited with her family.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.

