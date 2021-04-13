22-Year-Old Faces Host Of Charges After Warrant Search At Western Mass Home

A wanted man was taken into police custody in Western Massachusetts over the weekend when he was busted with illegal weapons and ammo.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant at a Quincy Street home at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 following a firearms investigation.

Police said that while the warrant was being executed, the target of the investigation, Kevin Colon-Soto, age 22, was located on Dawes Street in possession of a loaded handgun with 15 bullets.

Inside the home, police said that investigators also seized 77 rounds of ammunition and a laser attachment for a gun.

Colon-Soto was charged with:

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm in public;

Carrying a firearm without a license;

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device;

Possession of ammunition without an FID card;

Possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute;

Armed and masked robbery;

Possession of a Class A drug;

Distribution of a Class B drug.

No return court date for Colon-Soto has been announced.

