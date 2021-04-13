Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Faces Host Of Charges After Warrant Search At Western Mass Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Illegal weapons and ammo were seized by the Springfield Police Department.
Illegal weapons and ammo were seized by the Springfield Police Department. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A wanted man was taken into police custody in Western Massachusetts over the weekend when he was busted with illegal weapons and ammo.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant at a Quincy Street home at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 following a firearms investigation.

Police said that while the warrant was being executed, the target of the investigation, Kevin Colon-Soto, age 22, was located on Dawes Street in possession of a loaded handgun with 15 bullets.

Inside the home, police said that investigators also seized 77 rounds of ammunition and a laser attachment for a gun.

Colon-Soto was charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm in public;
  • Carrying a firearm without a license;
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute;
  • Armed and masked robbery;
  • Possession of a Class A drug;
  • Distribution of a Class B drug.

No return court date for Colon-Soto has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.