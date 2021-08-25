Massachusetts Man Convicted Of Conspiracy To Distribute Cocaine

A 47-year-old Massachusetts man was convicted by a federal jury of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Worcester County resident Bruce Marando, of Sutton, was convicted following a four-day trial, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Friday, Aug. 20.

The DA's Office said evidence at the trial showed that from March to May 2017, Marando conspired with Vito Nuzzolilo and other people to distribute cocaine.

A wiretap showed a number of occasions where Marando and Nuzzolilo talked about cooking crack cocaine, buying and selling cocaine, and distributing the drugs to satisfy a $9,000 debt Marando owed Nuzzolilo, the DA's Office said.

Officers seized drugs from a number of locations following the investigation.

The DA's Office said Nuzzolilo was sentenced to 134 months in prison and eight years of supervised release in April of 2020.

Marando is set to be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 10.

