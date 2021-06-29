COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees Record Low Numbers Amid Concerns Over Delta Variant

All eyes in America are on the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 strain that is causing concern in some parts of the country, though Massachusetts continues to see record low numbers as the number of vaccinations being administered rises.

Over the weekend, the seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.29 percent of those tested, with the number of active cases hovering at around 1,500, while the number of residents vaccinated statewide is climbing.

In all, Massachusetts is reporting record low numbers in those categories, as well as hospitalizations and newly reported cases.

As of Tuesday, June 29, nearly 4.2 million residents in the Commonwealth have been fully vaccinated, while more than 8.6 million doses have been administered since the vaccination program began earlier this year.

There were 41 new cases reported in the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 663,666 since the pandemic began. There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in ICU and 11 who are intubated.

New cases continue to plague younger Massachusetts residents, many of whom have shown a hesitancy to go out and get vaccinated.

A breakdown of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, by age:

0-4: 68;

5-9: 64;

10-14: 80;

15-19: 105;

20-29: 244;

30-39: 178;

40-49: 145;

50-59: 138;

60-69: 77;

70-70: 51;

80+: 31.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 17,628 in the past 15 months.

