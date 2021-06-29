Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
News

COVID-19: Massachusetts Sees Record Low Numbers Amid Concerns Over Delta Variant

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Concerns are mounting about the COVID-19 Delta variant, though Massachusetts continues seeing improvements in the numbers.
Concerns are mounting about the COVID-19 Delta variant, though Massachusetts continues seeing improvements in the numbers. Photo Credit: Pixabay

All eyes in America are on the more transmissible Delta COVID-19 strain that is causing concern in some parts of the country, though Massachusetts continues to see record low numbers as the number of vaccinations being administered rises.

Over the weekend, the seven-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.29 percent of those tested, with the number of active cases hovering at around 1,500, while the number of residents vaccinated statewide is climbing.

In all, Massachusetts is reporting record low numbers in those categories, as well as hospitalizations and newly reported cases.

As of Tuesday, June 29, nearly 4.2 million residents in the Commonwealth have been fully vaccinated, while more than 8.6 million doses have been administered since the vaccination program began earlier this year.

There were 41 new cases reported in the latest data released by the state Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 663,666 since the pandemic began. There are currently 95 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, including 31 in ICU and 11 who are intubated.

New cases continue to plague younger Massachusetts residents, many of whom have shown a hesitancy to go out and get vaccinated.

A breakdown of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, by age:

  • 0-4: 68;
  • 5-9: 64;
  • 10-14: 80;
  • 15-19: 105;
  • 20-29: 244;
  • 30-39: 178;
  • 40-49: 145;
  • 50-59: 138;
  • 60-69: 77;
  • 70-70: 51;
  • 80+: 31.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 17,628 in the past 15 months. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.