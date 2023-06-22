Fair 74°

Berkshire Father Plans On Paying For Son's Wedding After Raking In The 'Cash'

A family man from The Berkshires was the inaugural winner of a new game in the Massachusetts State Lottery this month.

Keith Mackie holds his winning $1 million prize
Keith Mackie holds his winning $1 million prize
David Cifarelli
Keith Mackie, of Becket, is the first $1 million prize winner in the lottery's new “50X Cash” instant ticket game, the lottery reports. 

Mackie was inclined to buy a scratch ticket after his son saw the "New" sticker displayed on the "50X Cash" game while stopping at a gas station. 

Mackie bought two tickets, one of which was the big winner. He decided to receive a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). 

Mackie plans to use his winnings to pay off the mortgage on his house, build a garage shop for himself, and help pay for his son’s wedding.

Mackie bought his winning ticket at Rocky Mart, located at 265 Housatonic Street in Lee, the lottery reports. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

