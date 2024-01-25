Fog/Mist 39°

$1M Lottery Jackpot: Pittsfield Trust Says 'Snow' Me The Money

A trust in Pittsfield recently collected a $1 million check from the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
They won the money playing the “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off lottery game. 

The Green Acres Nominee Trust of Pittsfield chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity. 

Benjamin Smith, a representative of the trust, collected the check for the winner. Using a trust allows the winner to remain anonymous. 

The winning ticket was sold at Green Acres Package & Variety at 1613 S. State Road in Cheshire. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

