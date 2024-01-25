$1M Lottery Jackpot: Pittsfield Trust Says 'Snow' Me The Money

They won the money playing the “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off lottery game.

The Green Acres Nominee Trust of Pittsfield chose to take the lump sum of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity.

Benjamin Smith, a representative of the trust, collected the check for the winner. Using a trust allows the winner to remain anonymous.

The winning ticket was sold at Green Acres Package & Variety at 1613 S. State Road in Cheshire. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

