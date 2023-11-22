Light Rain Fog/Mist 49°

Woman Busted On Animal Cruelty Charges After She's Caught Kicking, Beating Dog In Boston: Cops

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday night, Nov. 21, after several people saw her beating up her dog near Boston Common, according to police.

Boston Police officer

 Photo Credit: Chase Clark on Unsplash
Jasmine Velasquez was busted after officers heard a crying dog, and a witness approached them to say they saw a woman beating the animal near 131 Tremont Street shortly after 8:30 p.m., Boston police said.

Police said they saw the woman kicking her dog as they came up to her.

Officers quickly separated the woman from the dog and moved the animal away from broken glass and “unknown liquid on the ground,” according to police.

Witnesses told police that Velasquez punched, kicked, and hit the dog with a glass bottle. 

The dog was described as a male Australian Cattle Dog, according to the police report.

Velasquez told police that the dog was her service dog and that he bit her on the leg and arm, the report said. 

Velasquez was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer, authorities said. 

Animal Control took custody of the dog, police said.

