Woman Busted On Animal Cruelty Charges After She's Caught Kicking, Beating Dog In Boston: Cops

Jasmine Velasquez was busted after officers heard a crying dog, and a witness approached them to say they saw a woman beating the animal near 131 Tremont Street shortly after 8:30 p.m., Boston police said.

Police said they saw the woman kicking her dog as they came up to her.

Officers quickly separated the woman from the dog and moved the animal away from broken glass and “unknown liquid on the ground,” according to police.

Witnesses told police that Velasquez punched, kicked, and hit the dog with a glass bottle.

The dog was described as a male Australian Cattle Dog, according to the police report.

Velasquez told police that the dog was her service dog and that he bit her on the leg and arm, the report said.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and assault and battery on a police officer, authorities said.

Animal Control took custody of the dog, police said.

