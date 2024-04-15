$4M Lottery Ticket Sold In Revere; Other Winning Tickets Expire Soon

The ticket in Revere was sold on Friday, April 12, at Elia's Food Market, 4 Park Ave. The winner played the "$4,000,000 Mayhem," claiming the last grand prize for that game. Two $1 million tickets remain in circulation for it, though.

The winner's name was not released. The winner can accept a lump sum payment of $2.6 million (before taxes) or an annuity.

The store will get a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

You Could Have A Winning Lottery Ticket And Not Know It

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that on May 2 and May 17, two winning tickets worth hundreds of thousands of dollars will soon expire.

The first was a Mass Cash ticket bought on May 2, 2023. The winning numbers that day for the nightly drawing were 1, 13, 17, 24, and 25. Lottery officials did not say where the ticket was sold.

A "Lucky for Life" ticket will expire on May 17. The ticket holder will lose $25,000 a year for the rest of their life if they do not redeem the lottery.

Click here for more information on winners and how to claim your prizes if you win.

