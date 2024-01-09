67 Degrees will suspend operations at 158 Grove Street starting Feb. 10, with the weekend of Jan. 26 being its last days serving “loyal fans.”

The Black-owned taproom shared the news in an Instagram post:

“Over the past year we have been working to finalize a deal that would put us in a location downtown Franklin where we will be able to provide a better craft beer experience to our guests; more details to follow.In the meantime, we are excited to announce that we will take up residency @thesubstationros Beer Hall from February through May. We hope to see you all there! It is an amazing space that is very accessible in Roslindale.”

The regular customers congratulated the brewery in the comments.

“That’s good news, but we will miss the taproom. I hope the new spot doesn’t lose the personal , neighborhood bar feel,” one beer enjoyer said.

“Cheers to this next chapter!” another wrote.

67 Degrees also has another location at The Cellar Beer Garden in Wrentham.

The Substation in Roslindale works as an event space, beer hall, and coworking community.

