The Meridian Food Market is opening up shop in the building where MGH Revere HealthCare Center is located at 300 Ocean Avenue, Boston Restaurant Talk reported.

The market can also be found on Meridian Street in Eastie as well as a shop at Logan Airport, making the new Revere spot its third location.

The Revere branch will most likely serve hot and cold subs, calzones, Italian dinners and pasta such as lasagna, ziti, and chicken parm, according to Meridian’s menu.

Eastie natives are raving about the market’s sub sandwiches.

“Get an Italian Sub loaded, and die happy,” one Yelp reviewer recommended. “But you'll probably live, so make sure you go back for the best Chicken Parm sub in Boston!”

Another Meridian fan suggested trying “everything.”

“Their Italian sub makes my heart warm and the thick cut steak fries are also amazing,” she wrote. “The portions are large and fairly priced.”

The Meridian Food Market in East Boston is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

