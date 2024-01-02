The restaurant, located at 1495 Hancock St. in Quincy, will be closing shop for good on Jan. 10, according to an announcement made on social media.

“It's been an amazing 16 years that we wouldn't have made that long without you,” reads a Facebook post by The Fat Cat on Monday, Jan. 1.

Founded in 2009 by Neil Kiley before moving to its current location on Hancock in 2019, the restaurant faced challenges during the pandemic.

“The plan for Fat Cat was to always move back to the East of Chestnut concept where our original location was,” the owner added. “Unfortunately for all of us, Covid hit, and that project was stalled.”

Signature dishes include creamy mac and cheese, fresh mussels, and crispy fish and chips.

“Oversized dishes are indeed part of the appeal here,” one Yelp reviewer said. “Even though I was a bit hungry when I sat down at the bar, I looked apprehensively at others enjoying mammoth, casserole-sized servings of mac and cheese.”

The Fat Cat is open Monday through Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

