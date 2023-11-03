Vandals Cover CBS Boston In Red Paint, ‘Free Palestine’: Police

Officers responded to the station’s Brighton offices on 1170 Soldiers Field Road just before 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Photos of the vandalism shared on social media show the CBS Boston sign also covered in red paint.

A security guard stumbled upon the graffiti while doing a routine inspection of the building shortly before midnight, police said.

A news anchor also stepped in the red paint and noticed the graffiti as he was leaving the building, police said.

The words “FREE PALESTINE” were written in black paint, with “red paint spattered all over the entire front wall of the building,” according to the police report.

Officers found a surveillance camera near the front entrance, and the security guard confirmed there were several cameras placed around the building.

A similar incident happened on Oct. 29 at 1270 Soldiers Field Road, the report added.

