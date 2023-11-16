Social Media Split Over Mass Bill That Would Ban Native American Mascots At Public Schools

Poll Do you think Native American mascots should be banned? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think Native American mascots should be banned? Yes 0%

No 0% Back to Vote

If passed, about 25 high schools in the state would need to change their logos and team names that “denigrate ... any racial, ethnic, gender, or religious group,” according to a summary of the bill proposed by state Sen. Joanne Comerford and state Rep. Brandy Fluker Oakley.

Comerford addressed the “psychological harm” these mascots cause in a statement to the Daily Voice.

“In the past few years, the nation has seemed to finally come awake and recognize the hurt caused by racist mascots and imagery. This bill acknowledges the common humanity of all, corrects historical wrongs, and addresses the profound psychological harm caused by perpetuating racist stereotypes — harm caused to both people who are of Native American heritage and those who are not.”

Some of the schools that would have to change their mascots include Middleboro High School Sachems, Billerica Memorial High School Indians, and the Red Raiders of the Springfield High School of Commerce.

This is not the first time groups have tried to change these mascots. Multiple Change.org petitions and lobbying efforts have failed to gather enough momentum.

That's partly because fans, students, and alumni are split over the issue of representation versus exploitation. That argument has played out on social media since the bill was announced.

"The empowering of the citizens so personally impacted, deciding how their ancestors should be viewed is the most respectful way to solve this problem of disrespect," one person wrote on Facebook.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.