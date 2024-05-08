$1M Lottery Winner In East Boston: Second Major Prize From New Scratch-Off Game This Week

The winner was sold at Belle Isle Wine & Spirits at 1144 Saratoga St in East Boston. They won the money playing the $10 scratch-off game "$4,000,000 Lion's Share."

The winner's name was not released. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

They were among 439 people who won $600 or more in the Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday.

This is the second major prize from the new "$4,000,000 Lion's Share" game this week. Someone in Abington collected the $4 million grand prize on Monday, May 6.

Jason Coulstring of Whitman won the grand prize. He said he plans to buy his wife and finish home improvements with the money.

The game was released just over two weeks ago on April 16.

