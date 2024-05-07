But just what that activity is, of course, is a matter of opinion.

Over on Reddit, one user determined to find the ultimate experience in Massachusetts before they "kick the bucket" turned to their fellow netizens for help.

“What is one thing everyone should do in Mass. before they die?” they asked in a May 6 post on the Massachusetts subReddit, which boasts 250,000 members.

“At some point, we’ve tried Boston Creme donuts and attended ball games at Fenway but… what else?”

Naturally, the query generated plenty of responses – over 370 comments and counting – covering everything from whale watching and biking the Cape Cod Rail Trail to visiting Plymouth Rock and attending a reenactment of the Battle of Lexington.

“Guess it depends on what you like to do in general,” one user said.

Among the suggestions with the highest number of “upvotes” was visiting the Boston Harbor Islands National Recreation Area, where one can walk a Civil War-era fort, explore tide pools, and visit historic lighthouses, among other recreational opportunities.

“It gives you a great new perspective on the city and a lot of people don't even know about them,” one Redditor said. “Lots of nature and history.”

Another recommendation with hundreds of upvotes takes us to Worcester County: Rent a boat at the Quabbin Reservoir and go fishing for the day.

“It’s absolutely breathtakingly beautiful,” the user said.

Music lovers will enjoy this well-received suggestion: Listening to the Boston Pops Orchestra at the Charles River Esplanade, but “preferably not the July 4th concert.”

Of course, as with any Reddit discussion, there were plenty of tongue-in-cheek answers, too.

“Go to North End without reservations on a summer Friday and try to get into a good restaurant,” reads one sarcastic response.

“Get a coffee order right at Dunkin,” another quipped.

The top three Massachusetts bucket list items, according to Moon Travel Guides, are following the Freedom Trail, getting outdoors at Cape Cod National Seashore, and soaking up art at world-class museums.

View the complete list of suggestions on Reddit.

