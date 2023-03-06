Possible Edible Sends Boston Middle Schooler To Hospital: Officials

One student was taken to the hospital after multiple middle school students in Boston ingested what school officials believe were cannabis-infused food items, otherwise known as edibles.

The incident happened at the Maurice J. Tobin School in Roxbury on Monday, March 6, according to a letter from Principal Natasha Halfkenny.

The impacted students were seen by the school's nurse before the one student was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. The student's condition was unspecified.

"As caring adults and parents, you play a crucial role in helping influence your student’s decisions around drug use," Halfkenny said in the letter. "We encourage you to have conversations with your students about the impact of substance usage."

It is against Tobin's policy to bring any form of drugs or paraphernalia onto campus, and therefore Halfkenny reiterated that any students that violate the school's policy will be disciplined.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles," a BPS spokesperson told Daily Voice. "We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role in helping us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.