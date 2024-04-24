Best High Schools: Massachusetts Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

The brand-new rankings were released Tuesday, April 23, and determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

The highest-ranked school in Massachusetts is Boston Latin School, which is rated 27th nationally. It drew high marks for students taking at least one AP exam, as well as proficiency in mathematics and reading, and for its high graduation rate.

These other schools made the Top 10 in the Commonwealth:

No. 2 Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School in Hadley,

No. 3 Lexington High School,

No. 4 Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School in Marlborough,

No. 5 Sturgis Charter Public School in Hyannis,

No. 6 John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science in Roxbury,

No. 7 Hopkinton High School,

No. 8 Dover-Sherborn Regional High School in Dover,

No. 9 Boston Latin Academy in Dorchester,

No. 10 Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Acton.

Click here to view the complete U.S. News national rankings.

Click here to view the U.S. News' Massachusetts rankings.

