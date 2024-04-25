Tyler Falconer, 31, pleaded to a continuance without a finding on two counts of animal cruelty by a custodian and was given two years probation, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. He must complete an animal rehabilitative curriculum and cannot own any animals for three years.

Falconer ran Falco K9, a dog training and boarding operation in South Boston. On three occasions, owners said their animals lost a “significant” amount of weight while under Falconer's care or were injured, the prosecutor said.

One of the dogs lost 20 pounds during their stay at Falco K-9, and another had a severe foot puncture that required medical intervention.

A former employee told investigators that the facility was understaffed, according to WCVB.

"I saw dogs being left in their kennel for seven or more hours straight, left in their own feces," they told investigators, per the news station.

Despite the accusations, Falco K9 had several positive ratings for its training services on Google Reviews and Yelp.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said pet owners should be able to trust companies to protect their pets while they are away.

“All animals, especially pets at a facility specialized to board and shelter them, should be treated with care. Pets bring so much happiness to those in their lives," Hayden said. "Boarding pets can be stressful, and owners deserve to know that their pets are being treated compassionately."

The prosecutor's office created the Suffolk County Animal Cruelty Task Force in January. They are working with several police agencies to help curb animal abuse. Anyone who knows of such abuse should contact the Animal Rescue League hotline at 617-426-9170 ext. 110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org or the MSPCA hotline at 617-522-6008 or 800-628-5808.

