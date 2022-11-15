Worcester Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars Adds Several Gun Charges: DA

A 38-year-old Worchester man faces a laundry list of charges after police say they caught him breaking into cars in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston earlier this month.

Antoine Robinson is charged with breaking and entering, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, carrying a gun without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of an illegal firearm having committed a prior violent offense, and defacing a firearm serial number, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Witnesses told police on Nov. 9 that they saw a man breaking into cars and stealing purses and other items from inside, the prosecutor said. Officers released a description of the suspect, and Robinson fit that description.

When police went to arrest Robinson, they found a large hunting knife in his car along with a loaded 9mm pistol with the serial number scratched off, authorities said. Officers also found several debit and credit cards that did not belong to Robinson in his vehicle, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.