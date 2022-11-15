Teens Jump, Seriously Beat Officer At Forest Hills MBTA Station

A group of teenagers is accused of beating a transit police officer at the Forest Hills station Monday, Nov. 14, authorities said.

The 10-year transit police veteran was assigned to the Jamaica Plain station for the public school break. Transit police said some 40 to 50 teenagers were loitering at the station just before 4 p.m. When the officer told them to "utilize the transportation services available to them" or leave, a group of teens "violently set upon the officer," transit police said in a statement.

They punched and kicked him until he fell to the ground, where they stomped on him and dragged him, authorities said. Officers from the MBTA, Boston Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police responded to break up the melee and rescue the officer, transit police said.

Authorities arrested three girls — ages 14, 15, and 16 — and charged them with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, but officials say more charges and arrests are expected.

Transit police said the officer received a broken nose in the attack.

