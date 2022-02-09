Teen Charged In Gang Beating Of MBTA Bus Driver In Roxbury: Police

Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with taking part in a gang beating of an Orange Line Shuttle Bus driver earlier this week, authorities said.

The teenager was part of a group of about nine people on a bus Thursday, Sept. 1, that the driver kicked off for being unruly, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. The group got off the shuttle near Jackson Square, but as they left, the teenager assaulted the driver, the prosecutor said.

When the driver followed them off, the group jumped him, officials said. When he fell to the ground, they kicked, punched, and stomped him repeatedly, the DA's office said. They fled when police ran to help the driver.

The teenager left behind a red Nike bookbag with his school ID inside. Police arrested him when he returned to the Jackson Square Transit Station to report it lost and see if anyone had turned it in, authorities said.

Police did not release the name's of juvenile offenders.

