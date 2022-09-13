Staff Member Injured By Explosive Package On Northeastern's Campus (UPDATE)

A staff member has been injured after opening an explosive package at Northeastern University, authorities said.

Police received a call about an explosion at 39 Leon Street around 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Boston Police said during a press conference later that evening. This address is part of Holmes Hall on Northeastern University's campus, according to NUPD.

Upon arrival, crews found a 45-year-old male victim suffering from minor hand injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

A search of the surrounding area did uncovered a "second similar package," but it was determined to be safe and the area was secured, Boston Police said.

Several evening classes were canceled as neighboring buildings were evacuated and the campus was placed on a partial lockdown.

Northeastern eventually put out a statement saying the situation was contained and that the campus was secure just before 10 p.m. Boston Police later confirmed that information at the press conference.

Boston Police and Northeastern said they will continue investigating the incident alongside FBI Boston and ATF Boston. Authorities are also encouraging anyone who notices any suspicious activity to report it right away.

