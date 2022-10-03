Somerville Man, 23, Dies From Wounds In Car Crash That Seriously Injured 5 Others: Police

A 23-year-old Somerville man died from his injuries after the car he was riding in crashed over the weekend and seriously injured several of his friends, authorities said.

Henry Augustin was a passenger in a 2009 Ford Expedition that rolled over multiple times just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 near the Route 140 exit in Foxborough, Massachusetts State Police said. They were coming home from a nightclub when the driver lost control of the SUV, authorities said. Investigators hope to piece together what caused him to wreck.

All six men inside were thrown from the SUV in the crash. Responders rushed them to area hospitals to treat serious injuries.

They include a 22-year-old Tewksbury man, who police believe was the driver, two men from Everett — ages 28 and 23, a 23-year-old Somerville man, and a 23-year-old Peabody man, police said. Two of them are in critical condition.

Police have not released their names.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.