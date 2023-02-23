Roof Collapses At 5-Story Boston Building Under Construction: Fire Officials

A building in one Boston neighborhood, that was currently getting a facelift, will now need some extra work after its roof caved in this week, according to fire officials

A five-story brick building at 43 Fleet Street, which was under construction, suffered a partial roof collapse on Thursday morning, Feb. 22, Boston Fire said on Twitter.

The collapse also compromised multiple floors in the building, which was also unoccupied. Drone images, also posted by Boston Fire on Twitter, show the gaping hole in the roof.

Officials are evaluating the neighboring as an extra precaution and set up a collapse zone around the building as a result. No injuries were reported.

While officials have not determined what caused the collapse, the city was blanketed with snow the night before and into the morning. According to the National Weather Service Boston, the city only accumulated 1.2 inches of snow.

