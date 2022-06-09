Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Lynn Police Investigating Children For Burning Dog To Death: Report
Police & Fire

Police ID Duo Shot To Death At Dorchester House Party Over Labor Day Weekend

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Tefan Ivy (left) and Jermaine Daye (right)
Tefan Ivy (left) and Jermaine Daye (right) Photo Credit: Tefan Evafrass Ranchaz Ivy/Sherlock Unruly on Facebook

Boston Police have identified the two men fatally shot during a house party over Labor Day Weekend as Tefan Ivy, age 32 of Brockton, and Jermaine Daye, 23, of Randolph. 

The shooting happened in the area of 26 Melbourne Street in Dorchester just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police report. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a local hospital, police said. 

A third victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Police did not release their identity. 

The shooting apparently happened at a house party in the area, NBC Boston reports. A man who lives in the area described the scene to the outlet. 

"It was like rapid fire," he said. "Boom boom… my instinct just kicked in and I was like, get out of here."

Police did not say if any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.