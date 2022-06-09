Police ID Duo Shot To Death At Dorchester House Party Over Labor Day Weekend

Boston Police have identified the two men fatally shot during a house party over Labor Day Weekend as Tefan Ivy, age 32 of Brockton, and Jermaine Daye, 23, of Randolph.

The shooting happened in the area of 26 Melbourne Street in Dorchester just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police report. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at a local hospital, police said.

A third victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive. Police did not release their identity.

The shooting apparently happened at a house party in the area, NBC Boston reports. A man who lives in the area described the scene to the outlet.

"It was like rapid fire," he said. "Boom boom… my instinct just kicked in and I was like, get out of here."

Police did not say if any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

